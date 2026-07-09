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WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

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09.07.2026 07:00:51

‘I’m left with a year of nothing’: UK gap year students lose thousands of pounds as tour operator closes

GVI shuts down without refunds for students booked on volunteer programmes with overseas conservation projectsUK students who paid thousands of pounds for summer and gap year placements on overseas conservation projects have lost everything after their eco tour operator shut down.GVI, which offered volunteer and internship placements on wildlife and marine projects across the world, was continuing to advertise trips until it went into liquidation and removed its website on 1 July. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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