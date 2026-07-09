Gap Aktie
WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083
|
09.07.2026 07:00:51
‘I’m left with a year of nothing’: UK gap year students lose thousands of pounds as tour operator closes
GVI shuts down without refunds for students booked on volunteer programmes with overseas conservation projectsUK students who paid thousands of pounds for summer and gap year placements on overseas conservation projects have lost everything after their eco tour operator shut down.GVI, which offered volunteer and internship placements on wildlife and marine projects across the world, was continuing to advertise trips until it went into liquidation and removed its website on 1 July. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.
|
08.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Gap-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Gap-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
24.06.26