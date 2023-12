‘I’m not buying new stuff any more’: the young people getting into ‘degrowth’

Amid the cost of living crisis and threats to the climate, many are pledging to consume less and spend sustainably“I’ve always been a charity shop girl,” says Rosie Coltman, a 32-year-old teacher from Leicestershire.In recent years, she has shifted from fast fashion towards renting and repairing clothes, or buying secondhand or higher-quality items. She has bought a waxed Barbour jacket that, while more expensive in the short term, she hopes will be cheaper overall due to its durability. For a friend’s wedding, she hired a black Ganni dress for £50 from the app By Rotation. She also batch-cooks food to avoid waste, and prioritises buying from ethical and sustainable companies. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel