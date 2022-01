‘I’m not getting through the month’: five Britons on the cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

People who are feeling the pinch explain how their expenses are stacking upMost of primary school teacher Kate Locke’s salary goes on her rent – and in the last month, that’s gone up by 10%. Combined with the rising costs of food and energy, Locke, 39, is increasingly worried about money. “By end of month I’m in my overdraft, I haven’t been able to save anything – there’s no stability,” Locke, who lives in Reading, says. Continue reading...