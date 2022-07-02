‘I’m one of the lucky ones, I’m financially OK’: welcome to ageing Britain, where pensioners outnumber children

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nearly one in five people in England and Wales are 65 or over – some are thriving, some struggling. How are we coping with the social, cultural and political change this brings?As an hour-long exercise class in Cromer’s parish hall culminates in a triumphant ribbon routine, irrepressible instructor Annamarie Sterne addresses the group. “Has anyone got a knot?” One or two raise their hands, before another baffled attendee discovers she’s managed to swirl two knots into her ribbon. “How did that happen?!” she laughs.The 40-strong class overwhelmingly made up of women over 65 – the oldest, Anne, 84, completed the entire routine – is a picture of health in older age. A few opt to exercise from a chair during the floor work, but everyone has put their all into the hour. “Their attitude is amazing,” says Sterne, who calls her class the “crème de la crème” of the north Norfolk town’s older population. Continue reading...