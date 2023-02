‘I’m really worried’: homeowners and would-be buyers on UK interest rates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As the base rate reaches 4%, we hear from people concerned about rising mortgage costsChris Felix-Hill, 47, and his wife, Adeline, from Steeple, Essex, are struggling to keep alive their dream of one day becoming homeowners, after “demoralising” house price rises during the pandemic and yet another interest rate rise from the Bank of England on Thursday, to 4%, a 14-year high.“Today’s announcement just means more disappointment and frustration,” says Felix-Hill, who works in the adult education sector. “We’ve been saving for a few years and fortunately can live with my mum and her partner, which has allowed us to save up a £30k deposit. Continue reading...