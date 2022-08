‘I’m scared when anyone says winter’: shocking tales from UK energy crisis frontline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

For the Zinthiya Trust and those in Leicester who it helps, the price cap rise is just one in a stack of mounting problemsA tear rolls down Shama Omar’s face. She is describing the pain of her disabled daughter’s death last year, after 29 years of attentive care. It is a familiar tale of delays and stretched health service resources. “If the GP had seen her on that day, my daughter would have not died,” she says.Now, she is surviving on one cooked meal every two weeks, deciding on whether to pay for council tax, food or water next. “I need to take cancer medication, which gives me hot flushes but I can’t afford to have the fan on all the time,” says Omar. “I had to think whether to spend £4.60 for the bus here, that could have helped me make meals for two days.” Continue reading...