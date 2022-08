‘Impossible to get an appointment’: Britons forced abroad to seek dental treatment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Four patients on why they went overseas for dental care due to costs and being unable to obtain treatment locallyPeople in the UK are travelling abroad for dental care as treatment closer to home becomes increasingly inaccessible.Nine in 10 practices in England are not offering NHS appointments to new adult patients amid chronic underfunding and the pandemic. Cuts to funding over the last decade mean that NHS dentistry would require an additional £880m to return to 2010 levels, according to the British Dental Association. Continue reading...