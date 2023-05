‘In London there is no space at all’: the rise of self-storage as rents soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A north London storage facility helps people living in tiny homes, running businesses and sofa-surfingLast Sunday morning at the Space Station self-storage depot in Cricklewood, north-west London, Merlin, 49, a care worker, was on her weekly visit to her unit – a space not much larger than a broom cupboard. She was depositing duvets and removing a bag of sun cream and an exercise machine as she managed the transition from winter to summer.Her unit was neat – house proud even. She even had installed a wine rack and a clothes rail, on which outfits were carefully hung. Continue reading...