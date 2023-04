‘It can be incredibly profitable’: the secret world of fake online reviews

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As groups offering fake Amazon, Google and Trustpilot reviews continue to thrive on Facebook, one reviewer tells how it works“Andrew” wishes he felt more guilty about writing fake reviews of Amazon products, but says if someone orders something they don’t like then they can always get it refunded. The thirtysomething computer analyst from Oklahoma is off work while he recovers from back surgery and fires off five-star ratings as he awaits appointments.It all began with an online search for a product testing job, which led to Facebook groups, often called “Amazon reviews” or similar. There, faceless vendors or ones with stock photo avatars offered him an array of products, from headphones to cameras, promising a full refund if he bought them and left a positive review. Continue reading...