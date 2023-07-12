‘It cost £191 and I’ve made £1,000’: four women on the dresses making them a fortune

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

There has been a huge rise of peer-to-peer lending online, where people borrow clothes directly from one another. For some, it can be a lucrative side hustle and a way to pursue bigger dreamsA Burberry dress for £60? A Prada bag for £100? It sounds too good to be true but – thanks to the booming fashion rental market – designer pieces are no longer reserved for those with a six-figure salary.Experts have dubbed it the “rental revolution”, with GlobalData forecasting that the UK rental apparel market will reach a value of £2.3bn by 2029. In the UK, the biggest players are the website Hurr and the app By Rotation. Both offer peer-to-peer lending, where people borrow clothes directly from one another, usually for a minimum period of three days. Continue reading...