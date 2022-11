‘It could be years of limbo’: how UK interest rate rises have hit mortgages

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

People say they are unable to buy a home or taking on a second job to pay for their loanUK house prices stalled last month after more than two years of growth, amid sharp rises in mortgage rates triggered by the Liz Truss government’s disastrous mini-budget.Recently installed chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out his plans to mend the damage in an autumn statement on Thursday. Here, three people share how the continuing fallout is affecting their mortgage plans. Continue reading...