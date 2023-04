‘It feels like a scandal’: Wizz Air passengers claim website bug cost them extra

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Travellers reportedly forced to pay at airport to board plane after technical hitch stopped them checking in onlineIt was recently named “the UK’s worst airline” by the consumer body Which?, and has been hauled over the coals by the industry regulator. Now Wizz Air is facing criticism over yet another issue. Passengers have contacted Guardian Money after being forced to cough up substantial sums at the airport or face being turned away from their flight after apparently encountering technical problems with the airline’s website that prevented them checking in online as planned.In December, Grace Connolly says she had to hand over £170 at Prague airport for her party of four after they were unable to check in online for their return flight to Luton. Continue reading...