‘It feels unfair’: the UK childminders being refused permission to start businesses

Dreams are being scuppered by local authorities despite there being a childcare shortageClaire, 36, always dreamed of setting up a childminding business in her home, so this year she applied for training through a company called Tiney. Before she could go any further, she was told she needed permission from her landlord.After a month of waiting for an update, Claire was told in July that the local authority had said no, citing health and safety. It said her two-bedroom council-owned property was too small. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel