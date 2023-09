‘It has come in too quickly’: sense of injustice in Uxbridge on day one of Ulez

Aggrieved residents in west London say ordinary motorists – rather than big airlines – are paying price of clean air schemeIn the pedestrianised centre of Uxbridge, there was not a car to be seen. But the people in the leafy outer London constituency had plenty to say about vehicles as the ultra-low emission zone extension came into force on Tuesday.The borough of Hillingdon, which includes Uxbridge, is one of the outer London areas to which the pollution-busting scheme has been extended. Drivers of the oldest, most polluting vehicles now have to pay a daily charge to drive in the zone (£12.50 for cars and more for older coaches and lorries), although most vehicles are exempt. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel