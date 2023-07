‘It makes sense’: the UK homeowners renting out rooms in exchange for babysitting, cleaning or dog-walking

Amid the cost of living crisis, affordable or even free lodgings are being offered in exchange for help around the houseWhen Tom’s* ex-wife and the mother of his then seven-year-old moved to France, he needed help with babysitting. The family once had an au pair but Tom wanted something less formal – so he posted an advert on the flatsharing website SpareRoom. The offer was simple: below-market-rate rent in his house in north London in exchange for some help looking after his daughter. In the space of a morning he had 30 responses.He is far from alone – many people are willing to offer cheaper or even free accommodation in return for help with all kinds of tasks. This might include anything from dog-sitting to housekeeping and DIY around the house. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel