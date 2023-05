‘It’s a win-win’: the adult children living at home

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rising numbers of adult children are living with their parents compared with a decade agoNumber of adults living with parents in England and Wales risesSoaring rents and the cost of living crisis mean there are 620,000 more adult children now living with their parents than a decade ago, figures from the 2021 census show.There has been an almost 15% rise in the number of "non dependant adult children" living in their parents' home, taking the number to 4.9 million.