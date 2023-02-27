‘It’s all about saving for the future’: why I started investing - and the lessons I’ve learned

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The idea of investing can often feel daunting, but with the right knowledge and expertise, it’s possible to grow your money and reach your financial goalsWhen Nick Seagrave inherited some money five years ago, he knew he wanted to do something with it that would count in the future. At the time, savings rates weren’t great and, as he and his wife had bought a house a few years earlier, he started looking at other options so the money wouldn’t just gather dust.“I did some reading and decided to start investing,” the 36-year-old says. “Previously, I’d never really had much to save. As a graduate on a relatively low income, I didn’t have the money to spare. But all of a sudden, I had to make a decision.” Continue reading...