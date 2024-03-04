‘It’s all fallen flat’: households earning more than £60,000 on how they are struggling financially

|
04.03.2024 15:45:29
Mortgages, bills and highest tax burden in 70 years pile on pressure despite healthy incomesUK middle classes ‘struggling despite incomes of up to £60,000 a year’An annual gross income of £74,000 puts Scott, 28, a software engineer from Leicestershire, in the top 10% of earners nationally. But, he says, it doesn’t feel that way for him and his family.“Ten years ago we’d have been laughing with my salary. Now, it feels like our heads are barely above water. There’s an attitude that at this level of income you’ve plenty of money, but it’s not true at all,” he says. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
