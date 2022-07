‘It’s been tough’: UK mortgage brokers chase deals as interest rates soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Advisers and banks struggle with demand as buyers chase dwindling number of low-rate mortgagesChris Sykes admits he has spent one too many late nights glued to the screens in his lounge-turned-home office in east London.Efforts to secure favourable mortgages have resulted in considerable overtime for mortgage brokers like Sykes, who has been chasing a dwindling number of low-rate deals for clients this year.