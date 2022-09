‘It’s cold, it’s mouldy, we’re ill non-stop’: the UK families living in fear of winter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘Your children should feel safe and secure and happy,’ says Alifjane Begum, one of millions who live in cold homes. ‘They’re not’Cold homes will cost children’s lives and cause long-term damage, warn experts Last winter Ayaat, four, was “severely ill , coughing all night”, as damp afflicted her family’s temporary council home in Dagenham, east London.As mould spread, her sisters, Ayesha, six, and Anisa, seven, were sick too, and were regularly prescribed antibiotics. Their mother, Alifjane Begum, 27, has a cupboard full of Calpol but it doesn’t help much. Now she lives in fear of the coming winter knowing her finances won’t stretch to keeping the heating on to keep condensation at bay. Continue reading...