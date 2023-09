‘It’s got to be the right job’: the Welsh employment scheme tailored to local needs

Working Denbighshire helps residents at risk of poverty into jobs where they are needed mostSediq Shamal saw more than his fair share of blood when he worked as a medic with British special forces in Afghanistan. Now resettled in north Wales, he’s putting skills honed on the battlefield to use in the health service.“I have experience: I managed before 10 casualties, five casualties, explosions. I am proud now that I have my job with the NHS.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel