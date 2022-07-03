|
‘It’s hot’: UK interest in solar power heats up as energy bills soar
Boom clouded by supply chain disruption, a fragmented industry as well as ethical issues“It’s hot,” says Steve Springett, a director of the renewable energy brand Egg, cheerily assessing the solar market. “There’s two key factors: people are understanding the environmental benefits of it better, and energy is really, really expensive at the moment.”Consumer interest has increased in recent months as Britons hunt for ways to cut huge energy bills. A reduction in VAT on energy efficient systems from 5% to nothing this spring has added to the appeal of solar power. Continue reading...
