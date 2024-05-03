‘It’s like winning the lottery’: the mobile home owners buying the land they live on

|
Residents of manufactured housing parks typically own their homes – but not the parks themselves, which can be incredibly lucrative. Now some residents are forming cooperatives, and taking controlThis story is co-published with the Lever, a reader-supported investigative news organizationBev Adrian, a retired career placement counselor for people with disabilities, lives in Woodlawn Terrace, a mobile home park just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota. The nearby streets are full of bustling local businesses – a Sota Boys Smoke Shop, a Pump N Munch Gas – but Woodlawn is a quiet park tucked away under maples and pines.Adrian moved there four years ago, coincidentally right as Woodlawn's owner was looking to sell. Woodlawn's landlord was well liked, but for years Woodlawn's residents had been hearing rumors about possible sales to much less friendly owners.
