17.07.2024 20:55:59
‘It’s put so many families in poverty’: people on the impact of the two-child benefit cap
As Labour backbenchers call for Keir Starmer to scrap the cap, families reveal their struggles as a result of the two-child limitKeir Starmer has launched a cross-government taskforce to tackle child poverty, but backbench Labour MPs are calling for the government to go further and scrap the two-child benefit cap. Here people reveal how the limit affects their families.Alicia* is a mother of four children in Newcastle, and is separated from their father. She does everything she can to avoid going to collect a parcel from a food bank. She will often buy a big sack of potatoes and cook them in different ways throughout the week – jacket potatoes, fried chips, wedges – so her kids get variation. She often skips breakfast and lunch herself. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
