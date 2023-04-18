|
18.04.2023 17:00:13
‘It’s scandalous’: UK shoppers on how inflation has hit their favourite products
Inflation may drop below 10% on Wednesday, but many items have risen even higher than the headline rateThe UK inflation rate could drop out of double digits for the first time since last summer when the Office for National Statistics releases figures for March on Wednesday, with the headline rate expected to fall back to 9.8% from 10.4% in February.Despite the predicted fall, the headline rate of inflation has been stuck at 40-year highs for months and is well above the Bank of England’s official 2% target. Continue reading...
