‘It’s very commercialised’: the rise of the anti-Valentine’s Day movement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From cards reading ‘Meh’ to a ball celebrating ‘hate, venom and gore’, some Britons refuse to buy in to mainstream celebrationsOne card reads “Happy unimaginative consumerist entirely arbitrary manipulative shallow interpretation of romance day”, “Meh” – emblazoned on a pink heart – is the message on another, while an animal charity offers the opportunity to have your ex’s name printed on the bottom of a litter tray.An anti-Valentine’s Day movement is sweeping across the country, and suddenly there are all sorts of ways to mark 14 February that don’t involve hearts or flowers. Continue reading...