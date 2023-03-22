‘Money is a constant worry and it’s infecting everything’: one family’s experience of the soaring UK cost of living

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

With food prices increasing at their fastest rate in 45 years, we hear how one family is coping with the financial pressureLive coverage: Inflation jumps as cost of living crisis intensifiesWhich goods and services have risen most in price?Inflation calculator: find out how much price rises affect you“Money is just a constant worry and I feel like it’s infecting everything,” says Jess Daly of the impact of rising living costs on her family. “Costs are increasing from all sides and there seems to be a relentless expectation that we are going to be able to absorb them without extra help.”With the cost of living crisis now into its second year, Jess, who lives with her husband, Jon, and two-year-old daughter, Robin, in Norwich, says that as well as food and energy bills they have fresh worries. Their childcare costs are going up and Jess could lose her job as a library administrator. Continue reading...