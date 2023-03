‘My new solar panels and batteries should save me £1,600 this year’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

More Britons are making their homes greener and cutting bills – here’s how the costs add upHow would you like to be able to power two electric cars, cover most of the electricity for your greener home, and still save £150 a month on your electricity bill? If you don’t believe it is possible, look no further than Giles Parker.Last year the 69-year-old, who lives in the village of Ickleford in Hertfordshire, spent £9,500 on installing 14 solar panels on his east-west roof and two 8.2 kilowatt hour (kWh) solar batteries in his garage. Nine months on, he estimates he has cut his annual electricity bill in half, and is on course to save about £1,600 this year. Continue reading...