‘Pensioner poverty’ alarm as older people raid pension pots

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Growing signs that people are using cash intended for retirement to get through UK’s cost-of-living crisisOlder people face the prospect of “pensioner poverty” due to the rising cost of living and the falling value of the stock market, it has been claimed.Figures from online investment platform Interactive Investor show its customers withdrew a quarter more from their private pensions in January as the cost of energy, food and petrol went up. Continue reading...