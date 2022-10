‘People had to urinate in Pringles pots’: passengers on Avanti travel trauma

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rail users have plenty of horror stories about their experiences and the train operator is on a deadline to fix its problemsIt would take a lot to make Arran Kent ditch the train to drive across the country for gigs. The musician, 32, has persisted with Avanti West Coast, even when unable to book a ticket, and even on the day of a staff strike. He paid top whack to go from Preston to London last Saturday, almost missing his performance because the train arrived two hours late.If that was averagely bad, the return home on Sunday was, he says, “like an apocalyptic film”. Continue reading...