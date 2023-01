‘People use candles because they’re scared of the bills’: a day with a debt charity helpline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Advisers at StepChange deal with rising number of calls amid UK cost of living crisis, and more people higher up income scale‘I’ve had nurses and teachers calling up,” says Sally Marshall, when asked if the financial pressure caused by the cost of living crisis is changing who is calling the helpline she answers for the debt charity StepChange.The charity’s heartland is the poorest 20% of households in the country but the dramatic jump in living costs over the past year means more middle-class Britons are struggling to keep their heads above water. Continue reading...