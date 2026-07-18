Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
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18.07.2026 14:00:03
‘Proof that delicious tomatoes can be grown in the UK’: the best supermarket vine tomatoes, tasted and rated
Tomatoes come into their own in summer, but which supermarket offerings are super sweet, firm and juicy and which are forgettably flavourless?• The best supermarket salad bagsFrom brick-red to intense maroon, the tomatoes in this test varied greatly, with the most flavourful ones often also being the richest in tone. I measured the sugar content using a Brix refractometer, and the tomatoes’ sweetness also varied hugely, from a sometimes bland and watery Brix score of four (each point represents 1% sucrose in the juice by mass) to a satisfyingly sweet seven.I also scored the tomatoes on overall flavour. The sweetness of the best examples is well balanced, with a refreshing acidity, a fresh and potent tomato leaf aroma, and a complex umami profile that provides an explosion of flavour in the mouth. I also awarded points for value for money, provenance, transparency and growing methods – though, disappointingly, an organic certification did not necessarily equal the flavour I’ve come to expect. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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