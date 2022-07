‘Property porn’: is TV’s obsession with home buying fuelling the UK’s housing crisis?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Despite an unprecedented crisis in home ownership, shows like Location, Location, Location and Grand Designs are seemingly neverending. Might they be to blame for skyrocketing prices?Do you remember the timber cottage with panoramic views (Cornwall, 2014)? What about the Gaudí-esque “Barcelona pavilion” (West Sussex, 2015)? Or the historic water tower conversion (London, 2012)?The first episode of Grand Designs – a TV show in which Kevin McCloud takes us inside architectural marvels that are often also expensive money pits – aired more than 20 years ago in 1999. Then, the average cost of a home was about £91,000. A decade later it was £279,000. Continue reading...