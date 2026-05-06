ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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06.05.2026 08:00:03
‘RAMageddon’: is the era of cheap phones and laptops over?
Bargains are disappearing and the cost of gadgets such as MacBooks and PS5s is rising as AI competes for memory chipsThe end of the cheap laptop, the bargain phone and affordable games consoles may be on the horizon. Not because new models are more hi-tech, but because the cost of computer components has shot up.Recently, the biggest manufacturers of laptops and phones, including Microsoft, Samsung and Dell, started putting up prices and pulling cheaper models – which is going to make finding budget phones and laptops under £400 much harder. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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