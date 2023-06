‘Shock and awe’ interest rate rise leaves Sunak’s cost of living pledge in tatters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bank raises base rate to 5% and is predicted to go to 6% as pressure grows on government to interveneRishi Sunak’s pledge to ease the cost of living crisis is in tatters after the Bank of England was forced to raise interest rates to 5% in an inflation-busting move that risks driving the economy into recession.With the prime minister under fire over the soaring cost of borrowing, the central bank pushed through a half-point hike, deploying what economists described as “shock and awe” tactics. Continue reading...