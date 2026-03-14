Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
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14.03.2026 14:00:19
‘Small, plump, gooey … marvellous’: the best supermarket tortilla, tasted and rated
Which supermarket Spanish omelette seems as if it’s served plump from the pan, and which is a soggy flop?• The best supermarket free-range eggsMy second ever chef job was at Glastonbury in 1997, which is now famous as the “Year of the Mud”. We sliced hundreds of kilos of potatoes, peeled onions until we cried, and cracked and whisked untold dozens of eggs. Back then, you couldn’t buy tortilla in a shop, only from a tapas restaurant, but these days there’s an incredible selection in many supermarkets. I normally eat shop-bought tortilla straight from the packet, but during this taste test, I discovered just how nice it is when reheated in a pan. I tried all these tortillas hot and cold, and even the lower-scoring ones were quite enjoyable when eaten warm.I judged them on taste and texture, which varied from a dense, firmly set egg to the soft and squidgy centre I love. All were relatively minimally processed, but all lacked transparency regarding the origin of their ingredients – though, thankfully, many were made with free-range eggs, which scored them an extra star. Some were made in the UK and others in Spain, but that didn’t always equate to a better product. While supermarket tortilla can’t quite replicate the fresh-from-the-pan experience, the best come surprisingly close. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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