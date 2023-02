‘Something must be done!’ The crypto regulatory challenge for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

IN VIEW of their commitment to stakeholder capitalism and globalisation, it was unsurprising that delegates at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos were not enamoured of the threat to international harmony allegedly posed by the anarchic crypto ecosystem. It is also hardly shocking that the preferred solution was a universal, comprehensive, standardised regulatory system based on the existing financial regulatory architecture, applying to all market participants, governments and customers.