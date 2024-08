‘Spectacular bargains’: why now is a great time to buy a used electric car in the UK

A secondhand EV is a possibility for many families as the cost of desirable models, including Kias and Teslas, falls to £15,000If your current car is on the way out and you think an electric replacement is too expensive, think again. Three-year-old Tesla Model 3s and Kia e-Niros that will do 250-300 miles on a single charge can now be bought for as little as £14,000.In the last year, forecourt prices for used electric cars have tumbled to the extent that previously unaffordable models are now within the reach of many families for the first time . Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian