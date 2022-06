‘Starve and shiver with Sunak’ is the reality for millions. The chancellor can - and must - stop it | Gordon Brown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Join me in asking the government for a fourth budget to halt the biggest rise in family poverty seen in our lifetimesThis article is an introduction to a new series, the heat or eat diaries: dispatches from the frontline of Britain’s cost of living emergencyWe are only in mid-June, but the 30 staff at the Kirkcaldy Cottage Family Centre in the community where I grew up are dreading October, and what will happen when family fuel bills start to average an unprecedented £55 a week.Already volunteers and staff are stocking up on blankets, duvets, sheets and pillows, warm children’s clothes, and even sleeping bags and hot-water bottles.Gordon Brown MP was Labour chancellor from 1997 to 2007 and UK prime minister from 2007 to 2010 Continue reading...