Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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24.07.2026 12:04:05
‘The captain told me to wear a nappy on board’ - why is air travel so humiliating for disabled passengers?
From being abused by staff and other travellers to being denied access to toilets, flying is an increasingly distressing and frustrating experience for many wheelchair users. Here, they share their storiesWhen Hannah Babalola boarded KLM flight 598 on 26 May, she was tired. A Paralympic athlete, she had been competing at an event in South Africa’s Cape Town, and was hoping there would be no hold ups on her journey back home to Chicago.Babalola, 37, is well-travelled. A former wheelchair racer, she now competes in marathons and has flown to dozens of countries over the years without big problems. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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