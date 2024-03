‘There’s a real joy in fixing something’: the rise of the repair cafe

Repair shops in local communities have become places for people to fix gadgets, clothing and more – often for freeCommunities across the UK have seen the rise of repair cafes in recent years, as people strive to make-do-and-mend in the face of rising living costs and a push towards sustainability.Repair shops in community centres, churches, cafes, pubs and libraries have become places for people to come and fix furniture, gadgets, clothing and more – often free of charge. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel