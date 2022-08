‘There’s nothing more I can really cut’: the UK public on energy prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As Ofgem raises the price cap hugely again, people explain how they will struggle to copeThe latest energy price cap increase by the regulator Ofgem threatens millions of households with an 80% energy bill rise from 1 October.As the new price cap for a household with “typical consumption” on a dual-fuel tariff paying by direct debit has risen to £3,549 per year – and is forecast to jump to £5,341 between April and June 2023 – three people from across the country explain what the latest price rises will mean for them as the cold weather approaches. Continue reading...