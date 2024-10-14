|
14.10.2024 10:00:18
‘They are ruining my life’: how the shadowy world of debt collection can wreck your finances
A stranger’s bill can be passed, in your name, down a chain of companies until it reaches the courts without you knowing anything about it. The result can be catastrophicJames Barnett and his partner were preparing to buy their first property together. On the advice of their mortgage broker, Barnett checked his credit record before applying for a loan. That’s when he discovered a county court judgment (CCJ) had been filed against him for a debt he knew nothing about.“The case concerned an unpaid Thames Water bill for an address I had never lived at,” he says. “This catastrophic mistake has wrecked my credit score, cost me the property purchase I have been saving my whole adult life for, and left me financially paralysed.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!