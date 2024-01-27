‘They quoted £7,000-£8,000’: young drivers face huge car insurance rises

|
Motorists between ages of 17 and 20 are being quoted thousands but there are ways to cut costsDrivers paying monthly ‘face interest charges of more than 30%’Young drivers have always faced the highest premiums for getting behind the wheel, but with figures showing that the average price of car insurance for motorists aged 18 is now more than £3,000 for the first time, this traditional rite of passage is becoming unaffordable.Premiums are going up for drivers of all ages – the average annual cost of insurance is now at a record high of close to £1,000 – but drivers aged 17-20 are bearing the brunt of the increases. Their premiums have increased more than £1,000 year on year, according to the comparison website Confused.com. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
