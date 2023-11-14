|
14.11.2023 14:04:26
‘They rile me’: views on the pros and cons of UK supermarket self-checkouts
As Booths returns to fully-staffed tills at many of its stores, shoppers with varying opinions have their sayBooths, a high-end supermarket chain in northern England, has announced it is removing self-checkouts in the majority of its stores. The retailer said it was not a fan of the machines and prided itself on great customer service “and you can’t do that through a robot”.It is believed to be the first supermarket chain in the UK to return to fully-staffed tills, so the Guardian asked people for their views about self-checkouts. Here, four of them share their experiences of the machines and the effect they have on their supermarket shop. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
