15.11.2023 06:00:09
‘They’ve attacked families with cordless drills’: the man taking on rogue landlords
Ben Reeve-Lewis, of Safer Renting, has seen criminal landlords switch off electricity and play ‘mind games’ to force tenants outBen Reeve-Lewis has been a scourge of rogue landlords for more than three decades. The co-founder of Safer Renting, a housing law advocacy service made up of a crack team who take on criminal landlords, has seen tenants’ lives made hell by the most unscrupulous proprietors.“We’ve had landlords pulling guns on tenants and attacking families with cordless drills and crowbars,” he said. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
