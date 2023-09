‘This is just a Tory line - they don’t care about us’: Taunton’s voters refuse to buy into Sunak’s net zero U-turn

Many in the Somerset town did not believe the PM’s claims he dumped his net zero pledges to help struggling familiesEmergency worker Alice Bowen pauses for a moment in the golden autumnal sunshine warming the bustling centre of Taunton. She should be exactly the kind of voter receptive to the prime minister’s efforts to help struggling families by junking what he claims are costly net zero pledges.“We are a family of four. We cannot afford to get an electric car,” she says, as shoppers and office staff queue for sandwiches and bags of chips in Somerset’s county town. “It is not feasible for us. We both work full-time. He is a civil servant and I’m in emergency services. It’s not like we have bad jobs – it’s just that the cost is very prohibitive.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel