‘Tightening the vice on spending’: UK petrol prices hit all-time high

Cost of living crisis ratcheted up another notch by Russia-Ukraine tension and soaring energy billsPetrol prices have surged to a record high and are expected to climb further in coming weeks, adding to the burden on UK households’ already squeezed budgets.The AA said petrol surpassed 148p per litre on Sunday, rising above the previous record high of 147.72p from 21 November last year. Continue reading...