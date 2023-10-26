‘Tis the Season of Savings at Office Depot

Office Depot is kicking off a season of savings with deals worth celebrating on must-have supplies, services, and top-shelf gifts to help customers finish the year strong and accomplish even more in 2024. With low prices on furniture, chairs, tech, organizational products and more planned throughout the season, plus free 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup, same-day delivery, and same-day printing services, Office Depot is helping shoppers save time and money, so they can focus on the moments that truly matter.

"We want to help our customers have a successful holiday season,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "We’re offering deep discounts and creating an exceptional shopping experience with time-saving services, including quick shipping and fulfillment options, to help everyone conquer their holiday to-do lists, all in one place.”

Office Depot OfficeMax Season of Savings

Customers can start saving big now with new deals every day featured online, plus new weekly sales online and in stores every Sunday. Office Depot will also offer special deals for Black Friday online at officedepot.com starting at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day and in-store on Black Friday (Nov. 24) morning. Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend quality time with family and friends. Customers can continue to shop markdowns on the latest tech, furniture, gifts and more on Cyber Monday and throughout Cyber Week.

Shoppers enrolled in the free Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards program can get instant discounts on hundreds of items in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide, plus earn rewards on qualifying purchases in store and online that can be used to save on future purchases. And teachers who are members of the Rewards program can earn 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying purchases with a coupon available here. To redeem this offer, teachers must present their valid teacher ID, Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards member number, and coupon, in-store at checkout. This offer is valid through Saturday, Dec. 30. Sign up to become a member now online at officedepot.com/rewards or in store today.

And small business owners looking to meet end-of-year business goals while keeping costs at a minimum can enroll in the Office Depot® OfficeMax® Business Select program at a discounted rate for a limited time. From Sunday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 31, a first-year membership for new members is only $29 (regularly priced at $49 per year). As a Business Select member, small business owners get exclusive discounts, convenient in-store and shipping options, and $100 off print services, pack and ship services, and computer setup and repair services.

Curated Holiday Gift Guides

Find the perfect gift for teachers, techies, college students, coworkers, home office workers and everyone in between, using curated gift guides available online at officedepot.com/giftguides. And for those budget-conscious shoppers looking for gift ideas by price point, Office Depot created gift assortments from under $10, under $20, under $50 and over $50.

12 Days of Giveaways

Office Depot is kicking off the gift-giving season early this year and is giving shoppers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win new furniture, chairs, supplies, workplace must-haves and classroom favorites during the company’s annual 12 Days of Giveaways sweepstakes. Follow Office Depot on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and X as a new prize will be revealed each day now through Friday, Nov. 3. The last day to enter is Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Visit officedepot.com/giveaways for official rules and regulations and to enter for a chance to win prizes aimed to please everyone from the "Workspace Wellness Enthusiast” to "Super Teacher” to "Multitasking Parent” and more. (No purchase necessary.)

Convenient Payment and Shopping Options

Office Depot is offering customers flexibility and peace of mind when shopping this holiday season with convenient shopping and payment options, including:

Buy now. Pay later with PayPal. : Office Depot has partnered with PayPal to offer customers a way to pay for items at a more convenient pace. Eligible customers can shop from over 40,000 products online at officedepot.com and after choosing to pay later with PayPal at checkout, can then select to apply for a Pay Later option for qualifying items. Click here for complete details.

: Office Depot has partnered with PayPal to offer customers a way to pay for items at a more convenient pace. Eligible customers can shop from over 40,000 products online at officedepot.com and after choosing to pay later with PayPal at checkout, can then select to apply for a Pay Later option for qualifying items. Click here for complete details. Extended Holiday Return Policy: Any item purchased between Sunday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 from officedepot.com, the Office Depot mobile app, or an Office Depot or OfficeMax store, can be returned until Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, or as the policy allows, whichever is later. Click here for additional details.

Visit officedepot.com or a local Office Depot or OfficeMax store today.

