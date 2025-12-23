:be Aktie
‘Too good to be true’: parents warned to check before they buy amid flood of counterfeit toys
Border Force warns knock-off Labubu dolls and similar items can be dangerous, and sales fund criminal networksAt this time of year, with the big day looming and the north pole elves straining to meet their manufacturing quotas, it may be tempting for Santa to try outsourcing toy production to international organised crime gangs.But Father Christmas would do well to heed fresh warnings that counterfeit versions of one of this year’s most popular toys can be dangerous to children. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
